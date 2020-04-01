Nightly COVID-19 curfew now in effect

The police say provisions under the law will be fully and strictly enforced during the nightly COVID-19 curfew.

It will run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each day.

On Wednesday night, the corporate area was bare as law enforcement authorities moved into the commercial districts.

An aerial view of South Parade in downtown Kingston as the nightly curfew takes effect. The busy streets are usually teeming with commuters making their way home. The nightly curfew ends April 8. - @taylor2nd video #GLNRToday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6O0kbIzIua — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 2, 2020

The police say persons who are not exempted under the current provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act are required to remain within their premises during the hours of the curfew.

Non-compliant individuals who breach the provisions will be prosecuted.



IN PHOTO: Two people awaiting transportation just before the start of the curfew.

Additionally, persons who are exempted are to travel with valid forms of work identification should they be stopped by the police.

READ: Full List | COVID curfew exemptions

If stopped, persons are urged to cooperate with the verbal instructions of the police, which will include showing their work ID and responding to questions to determine their need to be out during curfew hours, as we continue to help keep you safe.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.