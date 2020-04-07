Nightly COVID curfew to be extended

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the Government will extend the current islandwide nightly curfew.

The seven-day measure began last Wednesday, April 1 and was set to expire at 6:00 a.m tomorrow Wednesday, April 8.

The curfew runs from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

Additionally, Holness said other measures to address the COVID19 pandemic including work from home, closure of the island’s borders and others will also be extended in accordance with the relevant orders.

No dates have yet been provided on the extensions.

