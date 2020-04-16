18 additional COVID-19 cases, tally up to 143

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that there have been an additional 18 confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 143.

Five of the new cases are males and 13 are females.

The ages range from four years old to 56.

Some are believed to be contacts of positive Alorica workers.

At least 52 workers at the call centre have tested positive for the virus.

Tufton says the Alorica situation is the most challenging at this time.

"It is the weak link. The possibilities for spread are real," he said.

Tufton disclosed that the authorities are having a challenge locating 112 employees for testing because of incorrect addresses and other issues.

Workers encouraged to make contact.

