J’can professor adds some light to coronavirus gloom - Publishes feature highlighting outstanding women

Past student of Aabuthnott Gallimore High School in Alexandria, St Ann, and now business professor living in New York, Daren Johnson has been adding some bright moments to the lives of several outstanding Jamaican women across the globe, even as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Noting that “even as countries close their borders, those very borders are kept open by the power of the e-pen”, Johnson has showcased and celebrated “women who are disruptors in their respective fields of profession and who are making a difference in society”.

In a feature being posted on Facebook, Johnson is highlighting the exploits of 212 successful women who “have broken glass ceilings, overcome circumstantial barriers and made their mark in the community locally and globally”.

“I am promoting female excellence, female collaboration and support,” Johnson told The Gleaner. “Through this feature, several of the women highlighted have been spotted through various platforms across the world for possible awards, recruitment and consultancy opportunities.”

Originally intending to feature 100 women, Johnson was made to exceed that number by over 100 per cent, as the commendations flowed in from the women, based both locally and overseas.

WIDE RANGE OF FIELDS

The feature, published on Facebook, focuses on women in a wide range of fields, including education, law, management, and the diplomatic corps.

Jamaica Consul General to New York Alison Wilson; Dr Taneisha Ingleton, principal, National College for Educational Leadership; Lecia-Gaye Taylor, attorney, and group operations manager, Bob Marley Group of Companies; Louise Rose, education officer; Dr Charmaine Gooden-Monteith, author, education consultant and deputy secretary general, Jamaica Teachers’ Association; Dr Sasha Shim-Hue, manager at HEART Trust/NTA; principals Dr Marsha Smalling (Glenmuir High), Janice Julal (Denbigh High), and banker Patricia Mumby-Lalor are among the ladies featured. And the responses were heartfelt.

“There is no greater feeling than of being appreciated. You took the time and did what others have never done. I appreciate all that you have done for us and who you are to us. God bless you,” Shim-Hue wrote in appreciation.

SUPERB INITIATIVE

“This initiative was superb,” Ingleton said. “I am grateful for the call for female empowerment, collaboration and support. Let the revolution start with us. We are better together.”

And according to Julal, “There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others; thank you for recognising the beauty in each of us and empowering us to fix each other’s crowns,” while Mumby simply said, “Daren, you are awesome. Thanks for recognising excellence.”

While thanking persons who supported the initiative, Johnson pointed out that there are many other unsung, exceptional achievers and nation builders who were not featured. He charged women to uplift each other, using their voice, influence and expertise.