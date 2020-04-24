New Fortress Foundation delivers care packages to front-line workers

As healthcare workers around the world continue to be lauded by citizens for being heroes on the front line saving lives and restoring health during the global COVID-19 pandemic, corporate companies are also taking the time to show their heartfelt appreciation to these remarkable heroes through various acts of kindness.

Such is the case with liquefied natural gas provider, New Fortress Energy, which, through its foundation, has donated care packages to the healthcare workers on the COVID-19 wards at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and the May Pen General Hospital in Clarendon.

Attending the respective distributions were Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, and William Shagoury, custos of Clarendon, in addition to representatives from global NGO Food For The Poor and New Fortress Energy.

Commenting on the initiative, the minister said, “Our healthcare workers are the true heroes in the fight against COVID-19, selflessly risking their lives on the front line daily to ensure that lives are saved. Quite frankly, we cannot thank them enough for the work they have been doing and continue to do, but it does bring joy to see Jamaica standing behind them and making efforts to thank them through kind gestures like this. So on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Government of Jamaica, I would like to thank New Fortress Energy for showing their appreciation to our heroes and for highlighting to all of Jamaica that Every One Counts in the fight against COVID-19.”

DEDICATED WORKERS

Echoing similar sentiments, Shagoury said, “We are inspired by the dedication and compassion of all our healthcare professionals across the island, especially during this time. Even with their own families at home, they continue to work long hours and they remain dedicated to helping to restore health among the population. On behalf of the entire parish of Clarendon, we sincerely thank New Fortress Energy for their generosity towards our healthcare professionals at the May Pen Hospital.”

Meanwhile, Verona Carter, ice-president, public affairs for New Fortress Energy, said, “We are immensely proud to join Jamaica in recognising and saluting all of our hard-working and dedicated healthcare workers, who are risking their lives and health on the front line every day. It’s most heart-warming to see how the entire nation – led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister Tufton and the entire government body – continue to stand behind them.

“As we continue to go through this global pandemic, we recognise that how we come out on the other side is hugely dependent on how we go through it together, and so we are proud to be playing our part,” Carter added.

New Fortress Energy Foundation also recently announced that it is providing care packages for the most vulnerable families in the Old Harbour Bay and the Hayes refinery communities over a three-month period. The packages are being delivered on a biweekly basis.