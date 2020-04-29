Jodian Fearon died from heart failure - attorney

A post-mortem has revealed that first-time mom Jodian Fearon died from heart failure.

The attorney for Fearon’s family, Isat Buchanan, told The Gleaner this afternoon this was communicated to him by Jephthah Ford, the medical doctor hired to observe the procedure.

The post-mortem was conducted at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) this afternoon.

The autopsy was reportedly conducted after a tense back-and-forth between the officials at UHWI and Fearon’s family, who claimed that hospital administrators declined to give them access to her medical files.

According to the family, the hospital indicated that this was on the instruction of attorneys for Andrews Memorial Hospital, who asserted that Fearon’s medical file was protected by confidentially.

Fearon died at the UHWI under controversial circumstances on the weekend hours after delivering her baby.

She was earlier refused admission to the UWHI and Victoria Jubilee after having to leave the privately operated Andrews Memorial Hospital where she had spent one day on a ward.

