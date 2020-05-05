Prime Minister lauds Amber Group for Jamcovid 19 website

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has commended the Amber Group which has partnered with the government to create the Jamcovid19 website.

The website provides information and public support functions on the coronavirus.

The technology conglomerate Amber Group Limited built the applications using resources from its 200 in-house developers.

"The solution was fully developed and operationalised in just two weeks,” said an Amber spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, Holness said Jamcovid19 represents the government’s centralised source of information and tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It provides useful data analytics and insights and includes the online application for controlled re-entry," Holness said at a digital conference Monday.

Amber operates in 22 countries including India, Africa, the United States, Canada and Jamaica.

