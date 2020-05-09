Investigations continue into St Andrew double murder

Investigations continue into the murder of two men, who were shot in Swallowfield, St. Andrew yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at about 6:00 p.m.

Our news team understands that a Nissan AD wagon, carrying men armed with rifles, pulled up at a section of the community along Old Hope Road and opened fire on a group of people. The gunmen then returned to the waiting vehicle, which sped off.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital, where the two men were pronounced dead.

It is not clear how many people were shot and the names of the deceased men are not yet known.

A video, believed to be closed circuit television camera footage of the incident, has been circulating on social media.

The St. Andrew Central police are investigating.

