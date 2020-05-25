12 charged in St Thomas for breaching public gathering ban

Twelve people were arrested and charged on Saturday in Bull Bay, St Thomas for breaching the ban on public gatherings.

They were held at a party which, according to the police, had about 60 patrons.

There is a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Many of the patrons ran on seeing the police.

Those arrested and charged are:

* Kenardo Hunter otherwise called, 30-year-old driver of Tamarind Tree in 9 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

*Shantel Hunter alias Kitty, a 20-year-old administrator assistant of Tamarind Tree in 9 miles, Bull Bay,St Andrew.

* Antonette Williams otherwise called Trudy, 30-year-old unemployed of Middle Heights in 11 miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas.

* Ricardo Reid otherwise called Ricky, a 22-year-old driver of Iron Shore Lane in 7 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Andrea Needham otherwise called Bella and Scrubs, a 23-year-old truck driver of Gold Coast in 7 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Lionel Robinson alias Jeffery, a 33-year-old tractor operator of Taylor Land in 9 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Oyhy Ritchie otherwise called Jay, a 33-year-old tractor operator of Logans Avenue in Christiana in Manchester.

* Richard Francis otherwise called Ricky,a 43-year-old mechanic of Jack Vale in 10 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Esther Orboine alias Blackie, 30-year-old unemployed of Taylor Land, 9 miles Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Nardia Williams otherwise called Junie, 23-year-old unemployed of Iron Shore Lane in 7 miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Raulin Williams otherwise called Gangs, a 35-year-old truck driver of Jack Vale, 10 miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

* Wayne Samuels, a 48-year-old haulage contractor of Easy Street in 11 miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas who was also charged for breaching the Noise Abatement Act and the Spirit Licence Act as, according to the police, he was the promoter of the event.

They are scheduled to appear in the Yallahs Parish Court on Friday, July 24.

