Victoria Mutual to stage first-ever virtual home, auto expo

THE VICTORIA Mutual (VM) Group will be spreading happiness to Jamaicans from all walks of life on Sunday with the staging of the first-ever virtual VM Home & Auto Expo under the theme, ‘Own Your Happiness: Reset, Plan and Take Charge of your Goals’.

Participants will experience a combination of live presentations and pre-recorded features aimed at providing those who register for the expo with expert guidance on home and auto ownership, wealth creation and debt management at the event that begins at 3 p.m.

According to VM, this is in keeping with its mission to provide useful financial education and solutions to enable Jamaicans to acquire financial wellness.

“At Victoria Mutual, it is deeply rooted in our DNA to help Jamaicans achieve financial wellness, and this expo is designed to provide the tools to do exactly that,” said Paul Elliott, vice-president sales and service, VMBS. “This is the third staging of the VM Home & Auto Expo. This time around is a bit different as we continue to adjust to the ‘new normal’ in this COVID-19 era and stage our expo virtually. Now more than ever we want to equip our members and the wider Jamaica with the knowledge they need to make the best investment decisions possible.”

Additionally, Victoria Mutual’s chief happiness officer, Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley, and media personality Talia Soares will join forces as hosts.

The event will be streamed on VM Group’s social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Virtual attendees who sign up for the expo will receive a link to the event as well as an e-workbook and other useful resources. Participants will also be able to book appointments with members of VM sales team for follow-up talks on how VM can help them achieve their financial goals.

To be a part of this event, persons may register at: https://bit.ly/vmhomeautosignup.