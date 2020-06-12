Integrity Commission conducting raid at St Ann Municipal Corporation

Personnel from the Integrity Commission are conducting a raid at the St Ann Municipal Corporation in St Ann’s Bay.

The Gleaner understands that documents and computers have been seized.

The commission indicated that it intends to monitor the Government’s COVID-19-related expenses and contract awards.

The corporation has been under scrutiny over the installation of a charging port for the private Porsche motorcar of St Ann’s Bay mayor Michael Belnavis and a $46 million sanitation contract for parts of Ocho Rios.

Belnavis has hit back at critics.

READ: St Ann’s Bay mayor blasts critics of COVID spend, Porsche charging station

Rahim Cleaning and Trucking Limited was awarded the contract to carry out cleaning and sanitising works at eight locations in Ocho Rios.

READ: More scrutiny on COVID clean-up

It was revealed at a recent meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee that more than $9 million was spent to sanitise and clean handrails, gates, doors, gate handles, and door handles at the Ocho Rios Pier.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.