CBFF, PanJam join Red Cross to prepare COVID Relief packages

Staff at PanJam Investment Limited (PanJam), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Jamaica Property Company, assisted the Jamaica Red Cross to prepare food packages for communities across the island.

Under the watchful eye of Jamaica Defence Force Major Wayne Barrett, the team of 20-plus staff members pulled two shifts on July 1 at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) COVID-19 Relief Warehouse in Three Miles.

At the end of the day, shortened by the exhaustion of a food item, the team, organised by C.B. Facey Foundation, prepared 2,939 packages.

PanJam, and its charitable arm, C.B. Facey Foundation (CBFF), contributed to the PSOJ’s COVID-19 Relief Fund but took the extra step to assist in the creation of the packages that will be distributed to over 30 communities across Jamaica.

Increased Food Security

In just over eight weeks, food insecurity has been reduced for 51,400 Jamaicans who have directly benefited from the package deliveries.

The food packages are distributed along the channels of non-governmental organisations and charities, including the Jamaica Association for the Deaf; the Jamaica AIDS Support for Life; the Boys’ Brigade; Combined Disabilities; the Household Workers’ Association; the Salvation Army and others. Individuals and families in 34 communities including downtown Montego Bay, east downtown Kingston, Glendevon, Gregory Park, Linstead, Hayes, Whitfield Town, St Ann’s Bay, and Negril have benefited.

After working the morning session with his team, Facey said that they were moved to help in these difficult times.

“It is a very difficult time for many in our country who have lost work and their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and the effects of it. We are very pleased to join the PSOJ, and other members of the private sector to contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. To be here today to help the Jamaican Red Cross who have been doing the heavy lifting of preparing these packages is fulfilling,” he said.

“The C.B. Facey Foundation assisted with food packages from the beginning of the pandemic, recognising that there was going to be a food shortage and food crisis in many communities across Jamaica, especially Boys’ Town and Cassava Piece, in which we are active,” said Anna Ward, executive director of CBFF. “However, when the PSOJ spearheaded this relief effort, we decided to get on board as it provides islandwide support and targets those most in need.”

During the packing session, Melanie Subratie, chairperson of the Musson and Seprod foundations, said the three foundations have a vested interest in working together.

“As charities, we have to align to meet the greater good. Jamaica needs unity and combined work to help our citizens who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Subratie said. “This partnership shows that we are all stronger together, and every way we can individually help each other will eventually reap the benefits,” she said.