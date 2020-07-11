Canadian charity builds St Mary school

Canadian charity Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF) is looking to finish its latest ‘voluntourism’ project – a school gifted to residents of St Mary by late parishioner Cislyn Sinclair Cupidore and her husband, Rupert Cupidore.

The group has engaged local implementing partner Food For The Poor to construct the St Martin Infant and Primary School four-room addition in St Mary in honour of the couple’s wish for a way to help the people of the parish.

The dedication of the school is slated for mid-October due to the pandemic and out-of-country travel restrictions. However, the school will be open to students this upcoming school year.

This year’s HHJF school build was made possible by the generous estate donation of Cislyn and Rupert.

IN HONOUR OF LATE WIFE

Cislyn Sinclair Cupidore was born in St Mary in Jamaica. She migrated to the United States of America, built a life there, and was married for many years to Rupert. Even while she lived in America, Jamaica, especially the parish of St Mary, remained especially fond to her. Cislyn predeceased her husband, but after her death, he arranged for her memory to be honoured by an estate donation to the charity. In his last will and testament, it was designated that monies be used for a charitable purpose in Jamaica. The conditions were that “it had to be for something that would endure, help others, and be in St Mary,” an HHJF release outlined.

HHJF was founded by Karl Hale, former Jamaican Davis Cup player and tournament director for Canada’s prestigious Rogers Cup.