Nigerians to answer scam charges

Two Nigerians are to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to breaches of the Lottery Scam Act.

They are 34-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both from the Nigerian city of Lagos.

They will also answer to charges of breaching the Immigration Act.

The two, who were living in Bogue Heights in St James, were arrested last Wednesday as they collected packages at the cargo section of the Sangster International Airport. When the packages were searched, customs officers discovered that it contained bank cards. When they could not satisfactorily account for the items, the police were called in.

An investigation followed and identity information belonging to other persons were allegedly found. A search of their premises revealed additional devices that reportedly contained identity information of persons residing overseas.

The charges were laid by detectives attached to the Area One Lottery Scamming Task Force.

