40 confirmed or suspected COVID patients hospitalised, eight new cases

The number of hospitalised confirmed or suspected COVID patients has now increased to 40, the Health Ministry has reported.

At the same time, there were eight new cases today pushing the overall tally to 928.

Of this number, 121 are active cases.

Five of the new cases are females and three are males aged seven months to 56 years.

Three of the patients have addresses in Clarendon, two in St Catherine and three in St Mary.

The Health Ministry says five of the new patients are contacts of confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie is stressing the need for consistent physical distancing, the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands, and obedience to quarantine orders.

"It is vital that the Jamaican public, residents and non-residents alike, abide by stipulations for physical distancing and the various other infection prevention and control measures," she said.

