JaVotes2020 | JLP wins second term

Riding the crest of opinion polls that gave the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) a resounding victory, the Andrew Holness-led party retained leadership of the government, condemning the People’s National Party (PNP) to another term in Opposition.

So far, the JLP has won 44 of the 63 seats.

The result will consolidate Holness’ self-styled ‘Brogad’ hold on power and give him an opportunity to complete a raft of legacy projects on which he had campaigned.

Wearing his trademark green-coloured Clarks shoes, Holness told a virtual press conference that the government is grateful for the victory.

The win is significant for the JLP since it marks the first time that the party has enjoyed consecutive victories in contested elections since 1967.

The then Edward Seaga-led party, after winning the 1980 elections, got a bly in 1983 when the Michael Manley-led PNP boycotted the general elections.

