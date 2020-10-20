RJRGLEANER Group seeks to clear air over Matalon's endorsement for Golding

The board of Radio Jamaica Limited has released a statement amid intense criticisms over the decision of its chairman Joseph Matalon to publicly endorse People's National Party (PNP) leadership aspirant Mark Golding.

Radio Jamaica Limited is the parent company of entities in the RJRGLEANER Communications Group including The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited.

At Golding's virtual campaign launch on the weekend, Matalon appeared in a video declaring support for the St Andrew South MP.

According to the statement, the board met today to review the matter.

It said, before recusing himself from the meeting, Matalon advised that he was giving support to a friend and colleague of over 30 years.

Matalon also reportedly said he would have done so irrespective of the political party with which Golding was involved.

Speaking on Tuesday on RJR's Beyond the Headlines, Matalon said, he also told the board that it should consider whether he should remain as chairman if the members felt that he brought the group into disrepute.

"The Board deliberated on the matter and agreed that Chairman Matalon, as a non-executive chairman was clearly speaking in a personal or business capacity," said a spokesperson in the statement.

The meeting was led by deputy chairman Dr Lawrence Nicholson.

The statement said the board has reaffirmed the independence, fairness and professionalism of the editorial arms of Radio Jamaica, Television Jamaica and The Gleaner which will not endorse political parties or candidates in any election.

