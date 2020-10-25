Several roads island-wide impassable due to flooding, landslides, debris

As heavy rains continue to drench the island, the National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that several roads across the country are impassable at this time due to flooding and landslides.

The NWA says the following areas in Clarendon are flooded: Alley Bridge; the May Pen to Soursop Turn in New Longsville; Toll Gate and Four Paths.

It says flooding is also being experienced along the Porus main road; Manchester Road and Decartret Road in Manchester and Junction in St. Elizabeth.

Speaking with Radio Jamaica this afternoon, communications manager, Stephen Shaw added that flooding was also reported in Westmoreland along the main road leading from Sheffield to Negril; in St Elizabeth the Lacovia to Mountainside and Lacovia to Newton have been flooded, while flooding was also reported in Naine and Ginger Hill. The Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth has been blocked by fallen bamboo.

Shaw said in Clarendon, the Rock River to Ginger Hill road has been affected by land slippages and fallen rocks, and also the Mocho to Frankfield corridor. Colonel's Ridge to Kellits in northern Clarendon is also impassable.

He noted that the Papine to Bull Bay in St Andrew also remains blocked by landslides. There have also been reports of landslides in Craig Hill in rural St Andrew.

In addition, Shaw said there have been reports of flooding in Bath in St Thomas, while there have been landslides in the vicinity of the Morant River bridge. He warned motorists driving small vehicles not to traverse the path from Seaforth to Trinityville, as the river is in spate.

In St James, Shaw noted that the road from Anchovy to Shettlewood has been reduced to single-lane traffic; while roads bordering Westmoreland and Hanover have also been reduced to single-lane traffic due to fallen trees.

The Gleaner is tracking conditions and will provide more details.

