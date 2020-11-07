Holness, Mottley congratulate Biden, Harris

Former CARICOM chairperson Mia Mottley and Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness have joined global leaders in congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden.

The win came after more than three days of uncertainty, while election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

In posts on Twitter, both Mottley — the Prime Minister of Barbados — and Holness also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Harris is a black woman, whose father is Jamaican.

She is the first woman to ascend to the role of vice-president of the United States of America.

"America has spoken and the world is inspired," said Motley on Twitter.

"I am sure that we here in the Caribbean will look forward with optimism to working with the new administration to confront a number of global issues- from the awful pandemic, to the climate crisis which we face, to the pursuit of racial justice," she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness on Twitter expressed pride for Harris' Jamaican roots, as he congratulated Biden and Harris' win.

"America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage," he said.

Holness said her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world.

"I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration," he said.

