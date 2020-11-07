PNPvotes | Issues are in the past, says Dayton Campbell

Former Member of Parliament for St Ann North West Dr Dayton Campbell is insisting that there's no "active issue" between himself and any other member of the People's National Party (PNP).

Campbell and St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna who is contesting today's PNP presidential election have had issues and Campbell has sided with her opponent Mark Golding for the elections.

Asked whether he would accept a position such as senator if Hanna were to win Campbell said his focus was on building the PNP.

"I want to make it absolutely clear, my membership of the PNP is not dependent on an individual, it is dependent on the party adhering to its founding principles and philosophies," he said.

Campbell also said he was treating anything that has happened in the past as just something of historical value.

