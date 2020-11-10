No active COVID cases in prison

The Department of Correctional Service (DCS) is reporting that there is currently no active COVID case in Jamaica’s penal institutions.

The department had recorded 96 positive cases involving staff and inmates.

The DCS says while there are no cases in the facilities, one correctional officer from the South Camp Road Juvenile Correctional Facility is yet to recover.

The officer remains in self-isolation.

Twenty-seven COVID cases had been recorded at the juvenile facility.

