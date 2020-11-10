'We will be constructive, fearless,' promises new Opposition Leader Mark Golding

Newly sworn-in Opposition Leader Mark Golding has promised to lead a team that is constructive and fearless.

Golding, who on Saturday defeated Lisa Hanna in the People's National Party (PNP's) presidential election, was this morning sworn in by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at King's House in St Andrew.

St Andrew South Member of Parliament @MarkJGolding has been sworn in as Jamaica's Opposition Leader. He replaces @DrPeterPhillips who resigned following the general election loss. One of Golding's key supporters, @PeterBuntingja, was among attendees at the swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/fqny9tdRs3 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 10, 2020

“We will not oppose for its sake but always with the objective of strengthening the governance of the country. We will seek to be constructive and be fearless and unrelenting in the face of corruption or maladministration wherever it arises," said Golding.

The St Andrew South Member of Parliament replaces Dr Peter Phillips who has resigned as Opposition Leader following the PNP's crushing 49-14 seat defeat in the September 3 general election.

Golding declared that under his leadership, he will work to ensure that there is accountability in Government.

He also thanked those who were in attendance and also those who supported his candidacy for PNP president.

“I am grateful to all those who had the trust and confidence in me to provide this opportunity to serve my country Jamaica in this new role,” he said.

Golding is expected to have his first sitting as Opposition leader today when Parliament reconvenes.

