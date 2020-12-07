Sport Ministry provides $3.5M assistance to YMCA

Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has announced assistance of $3.5 million to the Kingston YMCA from the Ministry.

Grange said the Ministry’s action followed a request from Prime Minister Andrew Holness in response to Kingston YMCA who contacted him seeking urgent help to meet operating costs.

“Kingston YMCA faced difficulties to cover the cost of operating its facilities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the pandemic, YMCA has not been able to offer its services, especially its summer camp and learn to swim programme.

“This money, which the Ministry has made available through the Sports Development Foundation, will assist YMCA to offset expenses for the remainder of the calendar year.

In responding to the donation, Sarah Newland Martin, Administrator/General Secretary for the Kingston YMCA said, “Thanks to the Prime Minister and Minister Babsy Grange for answering our call. The funds will help the “Y” to continue its work with ‘at risk’ youth and in the field of Sports Development.”

