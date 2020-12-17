3 more COVID-19 deaths, 61 additional cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded three COVID deaths, increasing the tally to 279.

Meanwhile, there were 61 new cases, with ages ranging from 4 to 90 years, pushing the total to 11,968 with 3,010 active.

The deceased are: a 48-year-old female from Westmoreland, a 77-year-old male from St Ann and a 73-year-old male from St Mary.

Of the new cases, 25 are males and 36 are females.

In the meantime, there were 154 more recoveries, increasing the total to 8,525.

Some 103 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

