Governor General swears in new Custos of Trelawny

Businessman and Justice of the Peace, Hugh Gentles, has been sworn in as Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, presided over the ceremony, which was held at King’s House this morning.

Gentles’ appointment follows the resignation of Paul Muschett, who served the parish for the past 11 years.

The Governor-General congratulated the new Custos, noting that his appointment comes at a time when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic “has dictated that we do things differently and manage what we do with vigilance to stay safe”.

He expressed confidence in Gentles’ ability to serve the parish creditably, noting that the former Custodes have left examples and legacies for him to follow.

“You also have colleague Custodes, who are willing to support you [as you] take up this assignment. Congratulations and welcome to the position of Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny,” the Governor-General said.

In his response, Gentles said it is a “great privilege” to be appointed as Custos and committed to serving the parish of Trelawny with honour.

“My family has lived in and served the parish of Trelawny for almost 100 years. It is with great pride that I pledge to continue this tradition through the office of the Custos. I look forward to representing Your Excellency in accordance with your wishes and serving the people of Trelawny,” he added.

The main role of the Custos is to represent the Governor-General as the first citizen of their respective parish.

Among the core functions of the Custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law, public order and civic pride.

The Custos also gives leadership to the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence, with its emphasis on service and recognition through the Governor-General’s Achievement Awards and the ‘I Believe Initiative’.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

