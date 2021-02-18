Wanted man captured in St Thomas

The St Thomas Police are reporting that Raymond Gowie, who was listed as wanted by the St Andrew South Police, has been captured.

Gowie, who is wanted for murder and shooting, was picked up during a police operation in the parish on Sunday.

It is reported that a team from the St Thomas Police, acting on information, raided a premises in the community of Soho in White Hall in search of Gowie.

The police say upon arrival, a man was found at the premises and was interviewed and he denied being Raymond Gowie.

It is reported that he presented the police with a California, United States driver’s licence with the name Brian Davis.

The police stated that a search of the house was carried out and a birth certificate, driver’s licence, and electoral registration identification card were found, all bearing the name Raymond Gowie.

He was then arrested on reasonable suspicion of murder, shooting, and fraud.

The police say Gowie was later transferred to the St Andrew police.

