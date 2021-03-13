Portmore man's son charged with murder

Twenty year-old Shamar Edwards of Greater Portmore in St Catherine, has been formally charged with the murder of his father, 52 year-old Dalbert Edwards, by the St Catherine South Police.

He is to appear in court on Tuesday.

Edwards had been taken into custody on Monday evening following an alleged dispute with his dad, during which the elder Edwards was stabbed.

About 8:15 p.m., neighbours reported hearing screams of "murder" and ran to the house to enquire what was happening. They kicked open the door and found Dalbert Edwards lying on his kitchen floor in blood. They called the police and Edwards, who was disabled, was taken to hospital where he died.

His son, Shamar, who it was reported had come to live with his father only about a month before, was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

