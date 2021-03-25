Ammunition seized in Kingston 20, three men arrested

The police have arrested and charged three persons with illegal possession of ammunition following a raid on Gremead Road, Kingston 20.

The accused are 21-year-old Shavel Reid, otherwise called 'Sherdon', 30-year-old Rushane Reid, alias 'Johnboy' and 19-year-old Ashani Simms, all of Greamead Road, Kingston 20.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a team conducted a raid at the mentioned location during which seven rounds of 12-gauge cartridges were found in a plastic bag hidden in a section of the premises.

All three were taken into custody and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

