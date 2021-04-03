Illegal gun seized in St James

The police in St James seized an illegal gun during an operation in the community of Arcadia.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, an abandoned premises in the area was searched and a firearm was seen in a plastic bag hidden under a rock.

The weapon was identified as a nine millimetre pistol.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

