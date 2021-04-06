Body of woman found with throat slashed in St Elizabeth

The body of a woman with the throat slashed was found at her home in Lacovia, St Elizabeth this morning.

She has been identified by the police as Keleisha Waite.

The police report that about 7:00 a.m. the woman’s son went to check on her.

He reportedly found his mother lying in blood in a room in the house.

The police were alerted and Waite's body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem.

- Hopeton Bucknor

