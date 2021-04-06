Suspect fatally shot in St Catherine operation identified

The suspect killed by the police during the shoot-out in Bellfield, St Catherine on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Jeff Bedward of Bellas Gate, St Catherine.

The police had been hot on the trail of missing Clarendon schoolteacher Nattalie Dawkins when they discovered two men in possession of her Toyota Wish motor car.

Dawkins has been missing since last week Tuesday.

READ: House-to-house searches in Bellas Gate as cops hunt suspect in teacher's disappearance

Bedward was shot dead but his accomplice escaped.



In Photo: Jeff Bedward

A joint team of police and soldiers has been scouring the hilly terrain of Brown's Hall, Bellas Gate, and Connors in search of the fleeing suspect.

The operation has been ongoing.

