Seven arrested and charged in Westmoreland for COVID breaches

Seven persons were arrested and charged by the police in Westmoreland on Monday for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

The police say they were among 18 persons who were picked up during an operation to enforce the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Charged are:

* Twenty-four-year-old Zavion Mazline, otherwise called ‘Hoggy’, a fisherman of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril.

* Twenty-six-year-old Romario Houde, alias ‘Monte’, a decor man of Whitehall, Negril.

* Twenty-year-old Ricardo Scarlett, otherwise called ‘Ka Ka’, of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril.

* Twenty-five-year-old Khayone McNish of Lilly Crescent, Whitehall in Negril.

* Twenty-seven-year-old Shanna-Kay Reid, otherwise called ‘Peppa’, of Norman Manley Boulevard.

* Twenty-seven-year-old Chenile Samuels, otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, a nail technician of Causeway, Grange Hill.

* Twenty-four-year old Kerry-Ann Brown, otherwise called ‘Toots’, of Causeway, Grange Hill all in Westmoreland

The police report that between 4:00 p.m. and midnight, an operation was conducted to ensure that persons were obeying the curfew orders.

During the operation, coordinated vehicular checkpoint operations were carried out along Grange Hill Square, London Square, Toll Gate, the Stewie main road and other surrounding communities.

The police say a total of 105 vehicles along with 153 persons were stopped and checked.

Fifteen breaches of the Road Traffic Act were detected and seven tickets were issued, the police say.

Two motorcycles were also seized.

The operation resulted in a total of 18 persons arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Road Traffic Act.

Of that number, seven persons were charged and are scheduled to appear before court at a later date.

The police are urging Jamaicans to report illegal gatherings scheduled to take place during the islandwide curfew.

Also, they are encouraging persons who are aware of any illegal parties to tag the police on social media or WhatsApp the information to 876-591-5671.

