Firearm seized in Trelawny

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal Smith and Wesson revolver and fifteen .38 rounds of ammunition in Trelawny.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The recovery was made on Tuesday during an operation in the Bounty Hall Housing Scheme in Falmouth.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 12:10 p.m., cops were in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition were seen hidden inside in a jar.

Investigation continues.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.