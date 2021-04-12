Digicel Group donates US$500,000 towards relief in St Vincent

The Digicel Group today announced the donation of US$500,000 worth of much-needed items to support the urgent relief efforts in St Vincent & the Grenadines arising from the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

With thousands of people evacuated from the red zone and housed in shelters and significant ash fall affecting the island, the situation is developing and deteriorating.

Leveraging its global reach and supply chains, Digicel says it will work with the Government to identify immediate needs as well as procuring and shipping items identified as urgently needed in these early stages by the National Emergency Management Organisation.

Commenting on the assistance, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O’Brien, said; “With our priorities being helping to keep people safe and keeping them connected, it’s at times like these that our natural instinct is to want to do everything we can to help. As a company, as a team and as the Digicel family, we are here for the people of St Vincent & the Grenadines and ready to help in a meaningful way.”

“We take our responsibility as a provider of critical national infrastructure very seriously. Ably and energetically led by Fanta Williams, our CEO for Digicel St Vincent & the Grenadines, our Business Continuity Management teams are mobilised on-island and across the Caribbean and our focus is on ensuring our network serves the needs of the people at this critical and unsettling time – and that we come through this together.”

