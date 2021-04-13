UWI extends application deadline

The University of the West Indies, Mona has extended the deadline to apply for undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Persons now have until May 19.

The university says it understands the many hurdles prospective students and their families have had to overcome due to changes within school communities islandwide and the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19.

With these disruptions in mind, the Mona Campus has taken the decision to extend the application deadline for the semester beginning August 2021.

