Jesus is a must because He forgives the unforgivable

Rev Dwight Fletcher

Jesus is the most important person to ever walk the face of this Earth. His existence, His birth, His death and His resurrection have incomparable benefits and blessings for us today. This month, we’ve been looking at how Jesus is a must for us, because He exchanges the evil and pain we experience for good and joy. He is also a must because He exchanges the curses in your life for blessings, when you believe in Him. Today, I want to look at how Jesus is a must for the forgiveness of our sins. That is where it all begins. Divine forgiveness is more important to us than we can imagine. It is vital for all of us who want fulfilled, purposeful lives of peace.

However, in today’s world, we don’t treasure highly the concept of forgiveness because we don’t recognise the depravity of our sin. We have trivialised sin and don’t recognise its consequences. We consider ‘big violations’ like murder as the real sin, instead of everything that violates God’s law. We even consider some sins to be enjoyable and positive. That is why, when we want to describe how delicious a dessert it, we say it’s downright sinful. We have started to look at sin as the delight and not the disaster it truly is.

So, let me say upfront: Sin is a thief; it robs glory from God and robs life from humanity. Sin has damaging effects on our lives. This is why we see sin described as an evil predator in the Bible. Look at Genesis 4, when God says to Cain, “sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you,” and 1 Peter 5:8 which says, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”

Sin is out to destroy you, interrupt the flow of God’s blessings and separate you from the Lord. And it’s not just from the Lord. Sin destroys all kinds of relationships.

Just think of Cain in the Bible who ended up killing his own brother Abel because of the sin of jealousy and pride (Genesis 4). And we see similar situations every day: sexual sin destroys marriages, lies destroy friendships, anger destroys parent/child relationships, and the list goes on.

With all this destruction, sin brings an unbearable burden. We feel the effects of sin in all areas of our lives, and sometimes it brings a heaviness that we can’t get rid of on our own. But, thanks be to Jesus Christ!

Jesus secured our forgiveness. He died as a substitute for our sin and rose again to give us confidence that our sins can be forgiven. With this new life, we can move forward again whenever sin leaves us feeling stuck.

Jesus is the reason that we can now live in the security of God’s protection and favour, with His breakthrough going before us!

That’s why David wrote, “Lord, you are my secret hiding place, protecting me from these troubles, surrounding me with songs of gladness! Your joyous shouts of rescue release my breakthrough.” Psalm 32:7 (TPT)

No matter what sin you think is unforgivable or what burden you think is too great, Jesus will forgive and lift your burden because He delights in doing that for you.

So, if you do not know Jesus Christ today, He invites you to receive the free gift of salvation, come out of the burden of sin and into the security of His blessings. All you need to do is recognise your need for forgiveness, repent and confess your sin (which is saying to God that you’ve sinned and don’t want to anymore), then accept the reset in your life because of God’s forgiveness. Don’t delay! Accept Jesus today.