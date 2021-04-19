Four men arrested after robberies, police shootout in Clarendon

Four men, believed to have carried out a series of robberies in Manchester are now in police custody after a reported shoot-out along the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon.

The men, travelling in a black Toyota Axio, crashed in a ditch near the highway intersection with the Four Paths Main Road while being chased by the police.

They had earlier eluded cops at a checkpoint.

The police say during a shootout, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were arrested and taken to a hospital.

A third was immediately taken into custody.

According to the police, during a search of the area the fourth man was found in the bushes suffering from a gunshot wound.

