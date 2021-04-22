Corporate Hands | Korean Embassy presents COVID-19 supplies to ministry

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton (right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith (left), display some of the COVID-19 testing supplies donated by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to support the Government’s fight against the pandemic. The ceremony was held at the National Public Health Laboratory, Kingston, on Tuesday. Also sharing the moment are (from second left) chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Jamaica, Lim Baejin, and director of the National Laboratory Services, Dr Michelle Hamilton.