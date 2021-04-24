Four more, including teen, die from COVID-19

There have been four reported deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The dead are: three men from the Corporate Area, ages 64, 82 and 33; and a 15 year-old girl from St Ann.

This means 756 people have now died from the disease since March last year.

Notwithstanding the deaths, hospitalisations have been declining.There are now 234 people in hospital, 26 of them critically ill.

Yesterday's positivity rate was 19 per cent, with 225 positive tests from 1,741 samples. The total positives bring to 44,867 cases so far in Jamaica since March 2020.

The Corporate Area and St Catherine continued to record the highest number of cases, accounting for 56 and 41 of the 225 new cases. St Ann and Manchester were next with 29 and 26 cases each, and St James had 17. St Thomas and St Mary had 13 new cases each; Clarendon 10, St Elizabeth 8, Westmoreland six and Trelawny and Portland had four each. Hanover had no new cases.

One hundred and sixteen people were reported to have recovered the disease yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,391.

There are 23,392 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.