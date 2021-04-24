St James Police probing Montpelier double murder

The St James Police are investigating the murder of a man and a woman in Montpelier in the parish.

They are 34 year-old Tracey-Ann Weekly, a labourer from the district, and a man, The Gleaner understands, with whom it is believed she was in a common law relationship. He has not yet been identified, but the police say his body is of dark complexion, stout build, and measures about five feet six inches and sported dreadlocks. It is believed he was in his mid-30s.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Residents reported hearing explosions and called the police. The cops say when they arrived, Weekly was seen lying in a pool of blood outside her house on Guinep Tree Lane. The man was found inside the house lying on a bed with a gunshot wound.

"There is very little the police can say at this time, but based on our investigations, it would appear that both victims were intended targets," an investigator told The Gleaner.

The sleuth added: "There is clear indication that the boyfriend was killed execution style in bed, while it appears that the female was chased inside her neighbour's yard, and then shot."

Their killing brings St James' total murders to 53 so far this year. That's 26 more than last year during the same period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.