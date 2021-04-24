St. Thomas Tourism Destination Development Plan to be unveiled this fiscal year

The St. Thomas Tourism Destination Development and Management Plan has been completed and will be unveiled during the fiscal year.

This disclosure was made by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held at the agency’s head office in St Andrew yesterday.

“The prime minister had given instructions as it relates to creating St. Thomas as a new destination. The study has been done and the documents are before us,” said Bartlett.

He informed that the plan has identified 51 projects for implementation up to 2030, of which 40 will be led by the Ministry of Tourism.

“The destination assessment of St. Thomas identified that the parish has numerous attractions and places suitable for the development of tourist accommodation of various types, which should appeal to a wide cross-section of prospective visitors,” the minister said.

Bartlett further pointed out that the parish's proximity to Kingston, especially to the Norman Manley International Airport, suggests that “considerable tourism development is possible there.

He argued that the development of St. Thomas as a new tourist destination will serve as a catalyst for the wider social and economic development of the parish.

Meanwhile, Bartlett disclosed that work is to be completed on the Negril Development Plan and the Tourism Strategy and Action Plan.

