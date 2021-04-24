Update| 16 year-old was driver of car involved in deadly crash police say

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has said that the 16 year-old boy, who was one of four people killed in last night's crash along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, was the driver of the vehicle.

The cop also said the four were on their way from an illegal party.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous that people are getting killed in car crashes coming from illegal parties, hours after the stipulated curfew. Is partying that important? People literally risking life and limb. The car was being driven by the 16-year-old boy btw," tweeted Inspector Shaunjaye Mitchell attached to the Corporate Communications Unit.

The Honda motorcar, which 16 year-old Damar Patterson was driving, crashed into a utility pole near Industrial Terrace. Patterson is from an address in Tawes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine. He along with the other occupants of the car- 23 year-old Javian Dove of Barracks Road in Montego Bay, St James; 18 year-old Kryshana Ellis, whose address is unknown; and an unknown male- were all killed.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m., the police say, nearly four hours after the night time curfew had taken effect.

The vehicle was heading from downtown Kingston towards Portmore, St Catherine.

Fire fighters, along with the police, responded to the incident last night.

Investigators say Patterson was pulled from the car and taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he died, while the other occupants died on spot.

