Well-known tourism figure David Roper passes

Well-known hospitality and tourism figure, David Roper has died.

Roper was director of industry relations at Sandals and served Sandals Resorts International and the tourism industry for decades.

He had been ailing for some time.

Several leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry have been reacting to his passing on social media, sending sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Among those reacting was Josef Forstmayr, managing director, Round Hill Hotel and Villas.

"David was an inspiration for so many of us in our industry. Walk good! One Love," Forstmayr wrote on Facebook.

Roper is survived by his wife Donna.

