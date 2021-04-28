Gas prices up $1.91, diesel up $0.96

Gas prices will go up by $1.91 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $142.28 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $145.11.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.96 per litre to sell for $131.16.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will move up by $1.17 to sell for $137.47.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.54 to sell for $108.24.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.70 to sell for $55.35, while butane will move up by $1.77 to sell for $55.10 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

