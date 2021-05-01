Journalist of J’can heritage named to Forbes list

London:

A journalist of Jamaican heritage has been named as one of the most influential people in Europe by Forbes magazine.

Twenty-eight year-old Nadine White, who is based in the UK, was honoured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 list earlier this month in the media category.

The world’s leading business media brand received tens of thousands of nominations for this reputable roll call, and commended White’s journalistic feats.

Randall Lane, Forbes’ chief content officer, said:“We received tens of thousands of nominations – Nadine’s achievements, recognised by our editors and expert industry judges, now place her in the world’s most impactful community of young entrepreneurs and game-changers.”

White has uncovered mock ‘slave auctions’ in British schools and exposed inequalities in various corners of society, from housing to public services. Her investigation into anti-black racism within the UK’s Labour Party recently led officials to introduce new codes of conduct and training about the issue.

Last summer, she became the first black journalist to be shortlisted for the distinguished Paul Food Award that honours investigative or campaigning journalism.

This was weeks before she questioned a government minister during an online Downing Street briefing about the COVID-19 response with a portrait for Jamaican National Hero Marcus Garvey hanging behind her for the nation to see.

White also won the inaugural Paulette Wilson Windrush Award in November for her coverage of the Windrush Scandal, which predominantly affected Jamaican-British citizens.

Speaking to The Gleaner, White said: “I’m beyond thrilled with this news. It’s a privilege to be able to amplify the perspectives of others through my work and attempt to affect positive change across society each day.

“This recognition is humbling and I hope it helps to inspire anybody bearing witness to pursue their goals, regardless of how unattainable it may seem, however unlikely their beginnings. In particular, this one’s for the folks who always struggled to fit in, like myself.”

A descendant of the Windrush generation, White grew up in Brixton, south London, and said she and many others around her felt that “journalists didn’t come from where we come from”. Lack of diversity plagues UK journalism; according to a 2015 survey, just 0.2 per cent of journalists are black versus 3 per cent of the general population.

CORE PART OF IDENTITY

White’s parents hail from the parishes of Trelawny and Clarendon, where she used to live and regularly spends time.

“My Jamaican heritage is a core part of who I am. I would’ve loved to celebrate this fantastic news with some fish and bammy in Hellshire Beach with my loved ones, who I miss so terribly – but, sadly, the COVID-19 outbreak prevents this,” White said.

The journalist quipped: “Hopefully soon, though, in a post-pandemic future!”

This news comes after the journalist recently became Britain’s first race correspondent for The Independent – one of the country’s leading news titles - where she reports on issues affecting black communities.

White previously worked for The Weekly Gleaner UK and Britain’s leading black publication The Voice, where she focused on current affairs and entertainment, interviewing reggae and dancehall stars, before she moved on to the Huffpost UK.

Forbes compiles the 30 Under 30 list annually to “highlight the young visionary leaders brashly reinventing business and society” across 12 different industries and 32 different countries.

Founded in 1917, the brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism and events, custom marketing programmes, and 32 licensed local editions in 71 countries.