Gov't extends COVID containment measures for four more weeks

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the extension of several COVID containment measures, begging Jamaicans to bear with the Government as it seeks to keep a lid on infections and hospitalisations.

The measures have been extended for another four weeks.

However, speaking in parliament Tuesday, Holness indicated that the government may require stringent measures for up to six weeks.

New COVID curfew measures until June 2, 2021:

Weekday curfews

8pm to 5am

Weekend curfews

Saturdays - 6pm to 5am

Sundays - 2pm to 5am

Labour Day, Monday May 24

All-day curfew (no movement day)

The 14-day quarantine requirement remains in effect for travellers to Jamaica. However, Trinidad has been added to the list from which travel is banned. The United Kingdom has been removed from the 'banned' list.



Public gathering limit remains at 10 individuals.



No more than 30 people may attend church services.



Work from home order for public sector workers has also been extended and the private sector is urged to follow the order and allow work from home.



Cap on weddings remains at 15 people.

Face-to-face classes

Face-to-face classes will resume on May 10 for students sitting the Primary Exit Profile, the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination. No other students will be permitted to attend physical classes.

