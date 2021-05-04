Gov't extends COVID containment measures for four more weeks
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the extension of several COVID containment measures, begging Jamaicans to bear with the Government as it seeks to keep a lid on infections and hospitalisations.
The measures have been extended for another four weeks.
However, speaking in parliament Tuesday, Holness indicated that the government may require stringent measures for up to six weeks.
New COVID curfew measures until June 2, 2021:
Weekday curfews
8pm to 5am
Weekend curfews
Saturdays - 6pm to 5am
Sundays - 2pm to 5am
Labour Day, Monday May 24
All-day curfew (no movement day)
The 14-day quarantine requirement remains in effect for travellers to Jamaica. However, Trinidad has been added to the list from which travel is banned. The United Kingdom has been removed from the 'banned' list.
Public gathering limit remains at 10 individuals.
No more than 30 people may attend church services.
Work from home order for public sector workers has also been extended and the private sector is urged to follow the order and allow work from home.
- Cap on weddings remains at 15 people.
Face-to-face classes
- Face-to-face classes will resume on May 10 for students sitting the Primary Exit Profile, the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination. No other students will be permitted to attend physical classes.
