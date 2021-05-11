Police remove guns, ammunition from vault after businessman shot dead

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

Investigators probing Monday's murder of businessman Robert Fletcher at his Old Hope Road, St Andrew bar returned to the crime scene Tuesday and removed several items.

The Gleaner understands that among the items removed from a vault were two firearms and ammunition.

The operation, which lasted several hours, saw the police and a fire crew muscling machinery to access the vault.

When finally opened, a female detective jumped from her seat and said an emphatic “It open! Yes!”

Heavily armed police personnel stood guard as investigators gained access to the vault through the walls of a restaurant adjoining the bar operated by Fletcher.

The female detective then left the building with a black box marked Glock.

Another detective had want appeared to be a rifle or shotgun in a bag.

Shortly after midday on Monday, Fletcher was gunned down by men posing as customers at his establishment.

Minutes later, the men were intercepted by the police on Trafalgar Road.

Two were killed in a shootout and a third escaped, the police report.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing Monday's fatal shooting involving the police.

