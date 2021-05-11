Teen receives counselling after suicide prank

The 15-year-old girl who shared a suicide prank on social media has now received counselling from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

In the meantime, her mother is asking for prayers for her daughter.

“It's the devil mek she do it”, the woman told The Gleaner adding her that child was being influenced by some of her peers.

The mother said, however, she believes that her daughter is now aware of the seriousness of her action.

Residents of the girl's Kingston community have condemned the prank.

