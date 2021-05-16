St Ann woman to answer house-breaking, arson and threat charges

A woman is to answer charges for house-breaking, arson and issuing threats, following an incident in Goshen district, Browns Town, St. Ann on April 27.

The police have revealed her identity as 36-year-old Ingrid Seivwright, of Rosetta district, Alexandria also in St. Ann.

Reports are that about 8:00 a.m., the complainant secured his home and on his return discovered that his house had broken into. Several items were also destroyed by fire. The police investigated and video evidence showed Seivwright at the scene.

Last Thursday lawmen arrested and charged Seivwright. It is alleged that she also subsequently made several threats to kill the complainant.

Her court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.