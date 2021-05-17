Beenie Man fined $150,000 for COVID breach

Dancehall entertainer Moses Davis, more popularly known as Beenie Man, has been fined $150,000 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The fine was imposed when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

Beenie Man had pleaded guilty last month.

The 47-year-old international dancehall star was charged by the Black River police last year December for hosting an illegal party at a location in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

He was arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.

In April, he pleaded not guilty to breaching the Noise Abatement Act and that offence was dismissed.

